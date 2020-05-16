Beloved husband to the late Alice (nee Andrews). Cherished father of Tom (Angela), and Rob (Carmel). Proud "Grampa" to Katie, Ethan (Rachel), Andrew, Hilary, Clara and Colin. Son of the late Allan and Jean (nee Stewart). Missed by his brother Keith. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Stewart may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary and St. Andrew's United Church (Pakenham, ON.) A special thanks to the staff from Groves Park Lodge (Renfrew) and the Fairview Manor (Almonte) for their care and support. There will be a private family funeral. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. (613) 256-3313) Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 16, 2020.