1/1
Thomas Vincent Rekowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Renfrew Victoria Hospital, with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, Tom Rekowski, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Fran Bachinski. Dear father of David (Tammy), Michael (Kim), James (Kimberly) and dear grandfather of Kyle, Kayla and Carter. Son of the late John Rekowski and the late Victoria Swead. Dear brother of late Albert, late Theresa (late Victor) Klaman, late Florian, late Phil (late Betty), Mary (late Thomas) Dedo, late Leonard (Irene), Barbara (late Glenn) McGahan, Catherine (Garry) Molson, Stanley (late Heather), late Patrick and late Annie. By request, cremation. Celebration of life will be held in the near future. In memory of Tom, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goulet Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved