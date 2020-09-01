In Renfrew Victoria Hospital, with his family by his side, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, Tom Rekowski, age 85 years. Beloved husband of Fran Bachinski. Dear father of David (Tammy), Michael (Kim), James (Kimberly) and dear grandfather of Kyle, Kayla and Carter. Son of the late John Rekowski and the late Victoria Swead. Dear brother of late Albert, late Theresa (late Victor) Klaman, late Florian, late Phil (late Betty), Mary (late Thomas) Dedo, late Leonard (Irene), Barbara (late Glenn) McGahan, Catherine (Garry) Molson, Stanley (late Heather), late Patrick and late Annie. By request, cremation. Celebration of life will be held in the near future. In memory of Tom, donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Goulet Funeral Home.