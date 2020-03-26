|
October 1, 1963 - February 23, 2020 The family of Tommy (Darcy) are deeply saddened to announce Tommy's passing on February 23rd. 2020. Son of Ethel Schmelzle and Carl Donahue (deceased). Loved father of Amanda (Hewitt) Lazarski, Thomas Hewitt (mom: Marian Hewitt), Ched and Jake Donahue Loved brother of Debbie, Carol-Ann, Ken, Cauleen, Bill and Jim. Grandfather of Elisha, Noah, Ezra, Abel and Ava Private arrangements for the family are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Home Perth. In memory of Tommy, contributions to the Lanark County Mental Health Association would be appreciated. Rest in Peace: Dad, son, brother, grandfather and friend, The struggle is over.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 26, 2020