October 21st, 1928 - August 5th, 2020 Thorpe passed away in the Perth hospital on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91 years. His passing was a result of health challenges he had faced for quite some time. Thorpe was the beloved husband of Edythe (King) Moulton for 70 years. He was always proud of his daughters Barbara Ann Conlon and her family Ryan (Kasey) and Beverley (Brad) Kyle and their family Jerrad (Erin) and Landon (Jenna). Thorpe was the cherished great-grandfather of two, Caden and Carter Conlon. All of his family made his days just a little brighter. Thorpe was predeceased by his infant daughter Marilyn, his parents John and Edith (James ) Moulton and his brother Edward. He will be missed by his brother-in-law Winston (Kathy) King and sister-in-law Mildred (King) Kerr-Brennan (Barrie), all his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thorpe was never happier than behind the wheel of a milk truck, gravel truck, school bus or tractor. He was proud of Lanark Township and served as a township councillor. Thorpe's love of fiddle music and dancing meant that his foot would tap whenever he heard it. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the visitation and funeral service for Thorpe will be held privately followed by interment in Prestonvale Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. In remembrance of Thorpe, contributions to St. Andrews United Church, 115 Clarence St., Lanark, K0G 1K0 or Prestonvale Cemetery, 1550 Prestonvale Road, Lanark, K0G 1K0 would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy should be mailed to Edythe and family at P.O. Box 254, Almonte, Ontario K0A 1A0.