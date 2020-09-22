We are heartbroken to announce an amazing person has left this world - set free of cancer. Tim Henderson will be remembered as a caring, friendly guy who was always there to help in any situation. Besides being such a strong warrior against this relentless disease he was also a firefighter, hockey & ball player, outdoor enthusiast, dog lover, and had a sense of humour that never let him down. Tim passed away peacefully, on his terms, at home and surrounded by family on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 52 years old. He will be greatly missed by his dedicated wife, Becky, their wonderful kidults, Megan and Blake, and their family dogs, Buster and Odin. He was the son of Ken and Sal Henderson (Perth, ON.), son-in-law of Bob Cote (Saskatoon, SK.) and Sheryl (Doug) McPhee Cote (Weyburn, SK.). He was also a brother to Linda (Denis) Myers and Doug (Lisa) Henderson as well as a brother-in-law to Tamara (Simon) Game. Tim will be greatly missed by the rest of his family and friends around the globe. A quiet family memorial will take place in Saskatoon (TBA) and a Celebration of Life will take place in Perth, Ontario at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tim and family would greatly appreciate your donations, made in his name, to a charity of your choice
or to the Cancer Society
, the Saskatoon SPCA or the Perth Fire Services.