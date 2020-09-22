1/1
Timothy Allan HENDERSON
1968-08-15 - 2020-09-11
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are heartbroken to announce an amazing person has left this world - set free of cancer. Tim Henderson will be remembered as a caring, friendly guy who was always there to help in any situation. Besides being such a strong warrior against this relentless disease he was also a firefighter, hockey & ball player, outdoor enthusiast, dog lover, and had a sense of humour that never let him down. Tim passed away peacefully, on his terms, at home and surrounded by family on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 52 years old. He will be greatly missed by his dedicated wife, Becky, their wonderful kidults, Megan and Blake, and their family dogs, Buster and Odin. He was the son of Ken and Sal Henderson (Perth, ON.), son-in-law of Bob Cote (Saskatoon, SK.) and Sheryl (Doug) McPhee Cote (Weyburn, SK.). He was also a brother to Linda (Denis) Myers and Doug (Lisa) Henderson as well as a brother-in-law to Tamara (Simon) Game. Tim will be greatly missed by the rest of his family and friends around the globe. A quiet family memorial will take place in Saskatoon (TBA) and a Celebration of Life will take place in Perth, Ontario at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tim and family would greatly appreciate your donations, made in his name, to a charity of your choice or to the Cancer Society, the Saskatoon SPCA or the Perth Fire Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saskatoon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved