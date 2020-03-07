Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Rintoul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Timmy" Rintoul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy "Timmy" Rintoul Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our hard-working family man, Timmy Rintoul, peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tim leaves behind his devoted wife Kelly (nee Lalonde), sons Tye, Cody (Danielle) Brady and his daughter Blaire (Taylor). He will be forever missed by his mother Diane (the late Earl) brother Randy (Jesse) and his 'twinny' Tammy (John). He will always be a best friend to many cousins, extended family, and friends. We would also like to send a very big thank you to Dr. G. McKillop from the Almonte Hospital and Bayshore Home Health for all their wonderful care and support. As per his wishes, a celebration of Tim's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall, (500 Almonte Street, Almonte, Ontario) from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Almonte General Hospital.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -