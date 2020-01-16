|
|
To the family, friends, neighbours and community of the late Tish Stanton (nee Herrick) we wish to extend our sincere thank you for your many acts of kindness, condolences, donation, arrangements and your thoughtful continued support. It is a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. We also wish to send our gratitued and appreciation to the Arnprior Villa staff and paraMed PSW's for their loving care and compassion, Father John Burkhat for a beautiful service and Pilon Family Funeral Home for their patience and understanding. Thank you again. Allan Stanton and family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020