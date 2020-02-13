Home

Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll In Memoriam
In memory of a dearly loved and cherished husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, who passed away February 18, 2014. There will always be a heartache, And many silent tears, But always the precious memories, Of the days when you were here. We hold you close within our hearts, And there you will remain, To walk with us throughout our lives, Until we meet again. Dearly missed and forever loved, Betty Barbara and Keith Margaret and Darwin Kevin and Liz Patricia and Steve Tom and Lois Christine and Peter Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
