Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony BARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Donald BARBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle, Tony Donald, whom God took to be his Angel, 27 years ago tonight, March 10th, 1993. If tears could build a stairway, and memories build a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken no time to say goodbye you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. My heart still aches in sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. - Author Unknown - Forever in our hearts, Love Mommy and Leo Samantha, Amanda and Faith, Zackary
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -