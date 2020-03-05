|
In loving memory of our son, brother and uncle, Tony Donald, whom God took to be his Angel, 27 years ago tonight, March 10th, 1993. If tears could build a stairway, and memories build a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken no time to say goodbye you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. My heart still aches in sadness and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. - Author Unknown - Forever in our hearts, Love Mommy and Leo Samantha, Amanda and Faith, Zackary
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020