Anthony David Fitzgerald (Tony) passed away peacefully at Brockville General Hospital on February 8, 2020 at age 70 due to complications from lung cancer. Tony was born May 26, 1949 to Evelyn and Leo Fitzgerald (predeceased) of Jasper On. He is survived by his sister Leona Pryce (Fitzgerald), several nieces and nephews, and his brothers and sisters at the Edward St. group home. Tony spent his younger years helping his parents working in their auto scrap yard and lived a majority of his remaining years in Brockville On where he loved to work outside and chop down trees. He also loved going to KFC and watching the show Gunsmoke. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Irvine Funeral Home, 4 James St. E., Brockville on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. A ceremony celebrating Tony's life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lanark, Leeds and Grenville Addictions and Mental Health (cheques only, please, which can be sent to the funeral home) or the Brockville and Area Community Living Association (BACLA) would be appreciated. Send a condolence or place a donation for BACLA online at www.irvinememorial.com
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020