Suddenly at the Perth Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the young age of 32. Travis is finally back at rest, with his parents Brian Tysic and Shari Inwood. Dear brother of Jennifer (David Alldread), and Josh Inwood. Cherished grandson of Marilyn (Bob Burch). Predeceased by his grandparents Jack (Bonnie) Tysic, and grandfather Gib Inwood. Travis will be deeply missed by all his nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and all who knew him. A celebration of Travis's life will be held when the restrictions are lifted. In memory of Travis, contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.