On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, Rita Vera Frappier, loving aunt, grea-aunt and great-great-aunt passed away peacefully in Kingston General Hospital at the age of 94. Rita was born in Arnprior, Ontario on April 29, 1926 to Hector Napoleon and Mary Teresa Frappier. After finishing school, Rita worked for Bell Canada in Ottawa advancing in her career to becoming Manager of Operator Service in Kingston, Ontario. She lived in her home in Kingston with her sister Flora for over 55 years right up until her death. In addition to her inspiration as a successful career woman, Rita was known for her great kindness and generous nature. As the last surviving member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by sisters Flora, Beryl, Bernadette, Lillian, Hazel and Irene and her brother, Bernard. She was also predeceased by a nephew, Terrence Leclaire who lived with her in her later years. Nieces and nephews from 3 generations will miss her including Deborah Shea (Terry), Bruce Leclaire, Susan Sawyer (Ed), Saundra MacHardy (James), Gregory Leclaire, Stephen Leclaire, Patricia Mckay (Peter) and all their children. She was a second mother/grandmother to Shonna Neil (Bruce) and her children Jessica Shore, Christopher Neil, Alexander Neil and their children. Rita's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Private family internment will take place at St. Alexander's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Sand Point, Ontario in the spring of next year. In memory of Rita, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca