|
|
Passed away at Broadview Nursing Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Vera, loving wife of the late Ken Hutcheson and Allen Kerr. Cherished mother of Mary McGrath (Colin Ronan). Predeceased by daughter Betty and son Terry. Very proud grandmother of Kerri (Shaun), Shannon (Travis), Bobbi-Jo (Chris), Tina (Brian), Tim (Helena), Ted (Brittany), and Helen, and many great and great-great-grandkids. Vera will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thanks to Broadview Nursing Home and all staff for the care of mom for the last two years. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place in the springtime. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Humane Society, Broadview Nursing Home Activities, or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020