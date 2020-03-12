Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera KERR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera KERR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera KERR Obituary
Passed away at Broadview Nursing Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 91. Vera, loving wife of the late Ken Hutcheson and Allen Kerr. Cherished mother of Mary McGrath (Colin Ronan). Predeceased by daughter Betty and son Terry. Very proud grandmother of Kerri (Shaun), Shannon (Travis), Bobbi-Jo (Chris), Tina (Brian), Tim (Helena), Ted (Brittany), and Helen, and many great and great-great-grandkids. Vera will also be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Thanks to Broadview Nursing Home and all staff for the care of mom for the last two years. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place in the springtime. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Humane Society, Broadview Nursing Home Activities, or a would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -