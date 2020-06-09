Vera (Price) MacIntyre
Passed away at her home in Arnprior on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Vera was a long-time resident of Arnprior, having moved there in 1962. She was predeceased by her husband, Murph MacIntyre. She is survived by her children, Kathy Neilson (Ian), Ned MacIntyre, John MacIntyre, David MacIntyre (Jocelyne Lambert), and Karen MacIntyre; her grandchildren, Jamie Neilson (Kate Ross), Julie Damaren, Robert Boulanger, Patrick MacIntyre, and Danielle MacIntyre; her great grandson, Owen Ross Neilson; and her brothers, Alton Price and John Price (Susan). Vera was loved by all who knew her. She was kindness personified. Vera took great joy in her long and active membership in Grace St. Andrews United Church in Arnprior. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. At this time of Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.
