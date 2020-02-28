Home

POWERED BY

Services
McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home
85 Munro Avenue
Renfrew, ON K7V 3K2
(613) 432-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Cruise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon "Bainy" Cruise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon "Bainy" Cruise Obituary
CRUISE, Vernon "Bainy" It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father, Vernon Cruise, on February 25th, 2020 in his 88th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Cruise (Inglis). Loving father of Connie (Rick) of Carleton Place, Richard (Sue) of Renfrew, Mark (Sherry) of Renfrew, Graham (Veronica) of Renfrew, Tammy (Paul) of Pembroke, Lynn of Renfrew and close family friend Ray Zimmerling of Renfrew. Dear brother to Bonnie (late Joachim), Diane (Bob), Marilyn (Ed) and Donnie (Marita). Predeceased by sons Douglas and Darwin, sisters Marjorie, Helen, Darlene "Cookie", Judy and Kerry, and brothers Bernard, Lawrence and Billy. He was much loved and will be missed by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family received friends at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Friday, February 28. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Parish on Saturday, February 29. Interment will be at the Parish Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to C.H.E.O. would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -