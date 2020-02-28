|
CRUISE, Vernon "Bainy" It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear father, Vernon Cruise, on February 25th, 2020 in his 88th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Betty Cruise (Inglis). Loving father of Connie (Rick) of Carleton Place, Richard (Sue) of Renfrew, Mark (Sherry) of Renfrew, Graham (Veronica) of Renfrew, Tammy (Paul) of Pembroke, Lynn of Renfrew and close family friend Ray Zimmerling of Renfrew. Dear brother to Bonnie (late Joachim), Diane (Bob), Marilyn (Ed) and Donnie (Marita). Predeceased by sons Douglas and Darwin, sisters Marjorie, Helen, Darlene "Cookie", Judy and Kerry, and brothers Bernard, Lawrence and Billy. He was much loved and will be missed by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family received friends at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Friday, February 28. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Parish on Saturday, February 29. Interment will be at the Parish Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to C.H.E.O. would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 28, 2020