(Proud owner of Glenavern Farms for 58 years) Vernon passed away peacefully in hospital, Smiths Falls with his four loving daughters by his side on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Iris (Wood) Himmelman. Predeceased by his parents Wallace and Georgina Himmelman. Cherished father of Carolyn Taylor (Barry Hall), Amy Himmelman (Wayne Hewitt), Jane O'Connor (Grant), Susan Taylor (William Chilton) and the late Dianne Manchester (Lyle). Grandfather "Pa" to Joshua Kelford, Richard Kelford, Vernon Taylor, the late Adam Taylor, David Taylor, Edward Stewart (Jenna), Jeffrey Stewart, Christopher Taylor, Hailey O'Connor (Andrew), Douglas O'Connor, Rachel Taylor (Brian), Lindsay Dickson (Kris), Shawn Taylor (Katrina) and Wyatt Chilton. Great-grandfather of William Kelford, Mason Stewart, Casey Stewart, Easton Taylor, Carley Smith, Landon Smith, Natalie Taylor and Mitchell Taylor. Vernon was the loving brother of the late Davey Himmelman (Leola), Elizabeth Burns (the late William), Sharron Robson (the late William), the late Marjorie Dunnigan (the late Harold), Robert (the late Ann Marie Himmelman), Oriole Jones (the late Robert Jones), Frederick (the late Debra Himmelman) (Shirley Moss). He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church in Smiths Falls on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at St. Bede's Cemetery in Nolan's Corners. In memory of Vernon, donations to a fund for his two great grandchildren with special needs (Mason Stewart and Landon Smith) would be appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 19, 2020