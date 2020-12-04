As her husband of seventy years held her hand, Veronica passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Bonnechere Manor at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Leo. Devoted mother of Dan (Kathleen), Larry (Debbie). Mary (Mike Dumoulin), Phil (Helen), Mike, Laura (Edward Desjardins), Kelly (Carolyn),and Linda (Curtis Crozier). Proud Grandmother of Emily, Brady, Devin, Jennifer, Katie, Anne, Helen, Dane, Hal, Lyle, Owen, Mae, Chelsey, Jasmine, Meghan, Arjen, Jake, Julia, Emma and Lucas. She also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren. Veroncia is predeceased by her son, James; her parents J.P. and Elizabeth Cruise, as well as 8 brothers and 6 sisters. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, but she also shared her compassion by working as a Health Care Aide at the Bonnechere Manor for over 20 years. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Bonnechere Manor for their care and kindness throughout the last 6 years. A special thank-you to Dr. Di Paolo for his guidance and support. A private family visitation will be held. A Memorial Mass will occur at a later date. Donations in memory of Veronica may be made to the Bonnechere Manor Foundation - Butterfly Project. Online condolences/donations: www.gouletfuneralhome.com