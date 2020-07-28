Victor Kvash passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24th at his home in Smiths Falls, at the age of 84. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith (2 Timothy 4:7). God has welcomed him home. Victor will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Donna (nee McFarlane). He will be forever remembered by his children Ramona Kvash, Carol (Mark) Kenny, Rachel (Kevin) Wills, and Andrei Kvash, his 10 grandchildren Lyndon (Keera) Kenny, Jillian (Jordan) Ruby, Braden (Becca) Kenny, Keaton Kenny, Allyson (Jesse) Lloyd, Hudson Kenny, Stuart Wills, Sawyer Wills, Quinten Wills and Oliver Wills; and his seven great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Svetik Kvasheninikoff and many cherished brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Rebecca, his parents Victor and Olga Kvash, and his brother Vlad Kingsley. Victor's family would like to express their gratitude to his Nurse Practitioners Jackie, Claire, and Bill and the kind and caring nurses of Bayshore for their compassionate support during Victor's last weeks. Family and friends attended the service in Celebration of Victor's Life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Smiths Falls Free Methodist Church, 573 County Rd 29, Smiths Falls at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Fellowship of Canada https://www.evangelicalfellowship.ca/
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Blair and Son Funeral Directors in Smiths Falls https://www.blairandson.com/
.