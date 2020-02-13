Home

Dear Dad, Mom & Gramma We don't know how to thank you enough for sending our brother Michael, Uncle Mikey, Popa, back to us when he recently crossed over. You were there to greet him & tell him it wasn't his time. You sent him back to us & we will be forever grateful. We couldn't imagine life without him! Thank you to all the other Angels that surrounded us and were working so hard to make this happen, supporting us & giving us signs we weren't alone through this difficult time. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Forever grateful! Love Sharon, Susan & Gary, Michael & Tracy, Chris & Lori & Sheila 10 grandchildren & 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
