Viola (Runtz) McINTYRE
With sadness the family announces that Viola passed away peacefully at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior on Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020; Viola Theresa McIntyre, a lifelong resident of Arnprior was in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael "Mickey" McIntyre (October 7, 2003). Dearly loved mother of Mervin (Susan) of White Lake; Gary (Anne) of Sand Point; Stephen (Linda) of Niagara Falls and Michael (Susan) of Arnprior. Proud and cherished grandmother of Becki, Matthew, Mitchell, Ashley, Adam, Lisa, Derek and Gregory and great-grandmother of Jeremy, Rowan and Anaya. Predeceased by her parents: Charlie and Clara (nee Getz) Runtz as well as three brothers: Percy (late Anna), Wilbert (Bev of Arnprior) and Lloyd (Mildred of Arnprior). Also survived by nieces and nephews. Viola's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service and interment will take place at the White Lake Cemetery. In memory, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
