It is with great sadness that we announce our precious, loving and devoted mom Violet Fellows passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 at Lanark Lifestyles Perth Ontario at the youthful age of 97 two months short of her 98th birthday April 10, 1922. Born in Barneys River Station N.S. Daughter of Joseph Gaffney Williams and Bessie Margaret Bruce. She married Kenneth James Fellows in 1947. Mom is survived by her two sons Wayne, Terry and her daughter Heather (Butterfill) and six grandchildren Kimberly, Lianne, Christina, Terri, Tyee, Emily and many nieces and nephews. Mom is predeceased by her husband Kenneth, grandson Kevin Butterfill , brothers Jimmy, Sidney, Fraser, Bruce and sisters Betty, Dorothy, and Hazel. Mom entered nursing school in 1941 at the Royal Victoria Hospital and joined the operating team upon graduation in 1944. She stopped to have her children and returned to nursing in 1963 until her retirement in 1987. She loved being a nurse and her gentle and understanding ways followed her all her life. People were drawn to her candid nature and sense of humour. We are all blessed to have had mom in our lives. MEMORIAL Service at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Perth Ontario at 2:00 p.m. March 14, 2020. Refreshments to follow. Our family would like to thank the caring, professional staff at Lanark Lifestyles and caregivers from Bayshore and Care Partners for all their love they continually showed towards mom. A special thank you to Rebecca and her staff. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cedars Cancer Foundation at MUHC in Montreal, a non-profit organization that is held dearly to our family. For online condolences, please visit https://firstmemorialfairview.com/violet-mae-fellows-nee-williams/
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020