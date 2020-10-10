Peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020; Violet Winnifred Winship of White Lake passed away at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hindshaw (December 16, 2016). Dearly loved stepmother of Scott Hindshaw (Dianne) of White Lake. Predeceased by her son, Bill Rothon (Bonnie). Loved grandmother of Christopher Hindshaw, Adam Newton, Julie Bayes, Darren Bayes and Chris Bytes. Also survived by six great-grandchidren. Predeceased by her parents: Russell and Ruby Ormond as well as her only sister, Lois Ormond. Violet's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the White Lake Cemetery. In memory of Vi, please consider a donation the the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations Pilonfamily.ca