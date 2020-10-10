1/1
Violet "Vi" WINSHIP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew on Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020; Violet Winnifred Winship of White Lake passed away at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hindshaw (December 16, 2016). Dearly loved stepmother of Scott Hindshaw (Dianne) of White Lake. Predeceased by her son, Bill Rothon (Bonnie). Loved grandmother of Christopher Hindshaw, Adam Newton, Julie Bayes, Darren Bayes and Chris Bytes. Also survived by six great-grandchidren. Predeceased by her parents: Russell and Ruby Ormond as well as her only sister, Lois Ormond. Violet's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the White Lake Cemetery. In memory of Vi, please consider a donation the the Bonnechere Manor, Renfrew. Condolences/Memories/Donations Pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved