W. James (Jim) COADY

W. James (Jim) COADY In Memoriam
In loving memory of a dear Dad and Grandpa, who passed away February 26, 2003. Down the path of memories we slowly walk today. Our thoughts forever with you, as life goes on its way. If memories bring us closer, We are never far apart, For always in our memory, you are present by our side. Remembering you can cause a smile, Bring laughter or a tear. These memories are so precious, That keep you ever near. - Forever in our hearts ... Doug, Deb, Erin and family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 27, 2020
