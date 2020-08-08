1/1
Walter "Wally" LAMOUREUX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, the family announces that Wally passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Rachel (nee Desmoreaux) who predeceased him in August 17, 2012. Dearly loved 'Dad' of Michelle Lalande (Marc) of Arnprior and Mark Lamoureux (Christina) of Kanata. Cherished and proud Papa/Grandpa of Melanie Lalande, Ava and Colton Lamoureux. A man of great faith, Wally loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a talented musician. Wally enjoyed entertaining family and friends. His quick wit and sense of humour touched many lives. He will be missed. Wally's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held. Family and friends were welcomed to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service webcasted live on Thursday morning, August 6th at 11 o'clock. In memory of Wally, please consider a donation to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved