With heavy hearts, the family announces that Wally passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of the late Rachel (nee Desmoreaux) who predeceased him in August 17, 2012. Dearly loved 'Dad' of Michelle Lalande (Marc) of Arnprior and Mark Lamoureux (Christina) of Kanata. Cherished and proud Papa/Grandpa of Melanie Lalande, Ava and Colton Lamoureux. A man of great faith, Wally loved and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was a talented musician. Wally enjoyed entertaining family and friends. His quick wit and sense of humour touched many lives. He will be missed. Wally's final arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation will be held. Family and friends were welcomed to join us on their electronic devices for a Funeral Service webcasted live on Thursday morning, August 6th at 11 o'clock. In memory of Wally, please consider a donation to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca