Passed away peacefully at the Arnprior Villa on June 19, 2020 at age of 97 years. A proud Canadian veteran who served in WWII, Warren Alexander Gale was born in North Sydney, NS to Thomas and Catherine Gale and was the last survivor of 6 children. In 1946 he married Kathleen (Hiscock) and later had a son, Bruce. In 1971 he met Sylvia (Jordan) Grant with whom he spent the next 43 years. After Sylvia passed away, in 2014 he moved to Arnprior, ON to be closer to Bruce, granddaughter Nicole and her children. He is survived by Bruce (Jennifer) Gale (Arnprior, ON) , Sharon (Guy) Sosnoski (Sundre, AB), Terry (Kim) Grant (High River, AB), Carol Kidd (Ron Ircha)Wasaga Beach, ON and Laurie (Bryce) Rowe (Black Diamond, AB). Adored by 8 grandchildren Nicole Thomas, Shannon Kirk, Ryan Shier, Cleve, Curtis, Chris Kidd, Bethany Novak, Nevada Rowe and 14 great-grandchildren spread across three provinces. He will be missed by many, especially his dear friend in Arnprior, Rita Clouthier. The family would like to extend a huge thank you to the front-line staff at the Arnprior Villa who provided outstanding care during his final days.



