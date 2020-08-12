Smith, Warren Walter Warren passed away, peacefully at the Perth Site of the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 at the age of 65 years. Loving son of Wilma and the late Walter Smith. Beloved father of Chris (Jen) Smith, Alicia (Wayne) Davies, Crystal (Chris) Carpenter, Diana (Greg) Stencell, Rashelle (Joey) Danis and Melissa Wilson. Sadly missed by his many grandchildren. Dear brother of Dianne (Dominic) D'Urzo, Flo Brown,Darlene Smith,Ronnie Smith. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be held privately for the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in honour of Warren may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.