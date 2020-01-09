|
Basil passed away peacefully at the Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, Ontario early Monday morning, December 23, 2019. He was 99 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Fischer). He is survived by only daughter, Victoria Moll of Brighton, Michigan. Fondly remembered as a longtime resident of the Campbell Court Apartments in Arnprior, Basil cared for his lovely wife Elizabeth until her passing on November 30, 2006. He later moved to Southern Ontario to be closer to his daughter. Basil's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family graveside service will take place at the White Lake Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. In memory of Basil, please lend a helping hand to a senior in need. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca