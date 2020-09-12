Peacefully at home, on Monday September 7, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by his wife Yvette (née Gagné). Proud father of Cheryl Denby (Monte), Michèle Kereluk and Bryan Kereluk (Susan). Loving grandfather of Amanda, Tiffany, Tristan, Amélie and predeceased by his granddaughters Agnès and Léa. Funeral service will be held at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Private family reception following service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.