1/1
Wasyl "Bill" Kereluk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wasyl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home, on Monday September 7, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by his wife Yvette (née Gagné). Proud father of Cheryl Denby (Monte), Michèle Kereluk and Bryan Kereluk (Susan). Loving grandfather of Amanda, Tiffany, Tristan, Amélie and predeceased by his granddaughters Agnès and Léa. Funeral service will be held at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Private family reception following service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved