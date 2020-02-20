Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Finner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Finner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Finner In Memoriam
In loving memory of a treasured Husband, Father and Grammpa who passed away February 18, 2019 God saw you were getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you And whispered "Come with Me" With tearful eyes we watched you suffer And saw you fad away Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best Missing you every day Carolyn, Chris and Jason and families
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -