In loving memory of a treasured Husband, Father and Grammpa who passed away February 18, 2019 God saw you were getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you And whispered "Come with Me" With tearful eyes we watched you suffer And saw you fad away Although we loved you dearly We could not make you stay A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best Missing you every day Carolyn, Chris and Jason and families
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 20, 2020