Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was in his 74th year. Wayne, beloved husband for over 55 years to Audrey Bisonette (née Cullen). Loving son of the late Edmund and Alma Bisonette. Devoted father to Monté Bisonette, Cathy Bisonette, and Tracy Drysdale (Shawn). Cherished grampa of Jamie, Crystal, Billy, Melissa, Justin, Breanna, Shanna, Caitlin, and David, and 14 great grandkids. Beloved brother to Bob and Rensje, Beverly (Walter), Alice (Cliff) Shirley (Albert), Joyce, Brenda (late Alex), Lorraine, and Terry. Brother-in-law to the late Cherie and Percy, the late Bob and Ila, Norma (Malcolm), the late Helene, the late Gery (Gert), late Brent, late Terry, Kaye, and Bev (Renny). Wayne is also predeceased by his brothers Billy and Jimmy. Wayne will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Special thanks to Bear, Bear. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Wayne's Life on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Ball Room of the Gallipeau Centre, 361 Queen Street, Smiths Falls, where Wayne worked with J.A. Construction for over 47 years. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020