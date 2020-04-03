Home

Wayne GREIGSON


1945 - 2020
Wayne GREIGSON Obituary
Wayne Greigson 1945 - 2020 Wayne J. Greigson, 74, of Steinbach, MB., formerly of Perth, ON., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach, MB. He is survived by his wife Ruth, one son John (Jennifer) and their daughters Kaitlyn and Kristen, two brothers Brian and Keith and their families. Due to Covid 19, funeral mass will be held at Christ Our Saviour Parish, Steinbach, MB. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba or Bethesda Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 3, 2020
