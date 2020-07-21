Of Arnprior passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jane Burns Wilson (April 12, 2018), his parents Daniel and Gladys Wilson of Pakenham, brother Billie and an infant sister. He is survived by his brother-in-law Keith Burns (Delia) of Arnprior and John Burns of Coldwater. Cherished uncle to Jeff Burns (Julie), Jennifer Wesbrook (Andrew), Derrick Burns (Amy), Stephanie Burns and Shawn Burns (Kerri), as well as 10 greatnephews and nieces and three great-great-nephews and nieces and cousin Ian Wilson of Ottawa. Wayne was a long-time employee of Antrim Truck Stop. We thank the Cameron's for their kind support during Wayne's last few years of employment. The family would like to thank the neighbours and paramedics that were there when Wayne passed away. Thank you to Lisa and staff at Boyce Funeral Home for their comforting support. Wayne's final care has been entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. A graveside service will take place at Castleford Union Cemetery Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. If you wish to give a donation in memory of Wayne please consider St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Arnprior or Arnprior-Braeside McNab Seniors at Home Program. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28