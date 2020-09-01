Wayne McDiarmid

Passed away suddenly on August 27, 2020 at home at the age of 62. Wayne is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marie; children Taunya (Luke) Goderre, Shauna (Josh Goderre), Austin (Shyana Giles); grandchildren Ava, Jude, Axel, Kali, and Milo. He is also survived by his mother Shirley, siblings Rosemary Wark, Allen, Keith, Kelvin; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Douglas. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com