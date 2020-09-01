1/1
Wayne McDiarmid
Passed away suddenly on August 27, 2020 at home at the age of 62. Wayne is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marie; children Taunya (Luke) Goderre, Shauna (Josh Goderre), Austin (Shyana Giles); grandchildren Ava, Jude, Axel, Kali, and Milo. He is also survived by his mother Shirley, siblings Rosemary Wark, Allen, Keith, Kelvin; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Douglas. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
