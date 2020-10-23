1/1
Wayne PATTERSON
{ "" }
Wayne Patterson passed away October 20th, 2020, at Perth Community Care Centre. Beloved husband and best friend of Sue Patterson (nee Wanless) of Bass Lake. He is survived by his siblings Joe, Larry, and Susan; and brother-in-law of Joan (Bob) Maddock, Richard (Susan) Wanless, Nancy Wanless, Karen (Mark) White; and godfather to Kyle, Eric, and Brecon White.Wayne's enjoyment of fishing, hunting, camping, boating, sports, archery, woodworking, and rebuilding antique cars, was gradually taken from him by Parkinson's disease. His suffering is now over, and another star is now shining brightly upon us from above. There will be no formal services planned for Wayne, however in his memory please take time to give a little joy to someone less fortunate than you.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 23, 2020.
