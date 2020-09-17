Wayne Shail

Passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 with his family by his side at the Almonte General Hospital. Wayne Of Almonte, Ontario. Cherished husband to Barbara for over 52 years. Proud father and will never be forgotten by his son Dwayne. Son of the late Preston and Laura. Survived by his siblings Irene Lowe (the late Alan), William (Amy), Diane Gough (the late Bob), Jack (Carolyn) and predeceased by his siblings Helen Kerr (the late Howard) and Joy Kirby (the late William). Brother-in-law to Allan Stanley (Eileen). Missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Wayne may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to Dr. McKillop, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their dedicated care and support. A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc. 127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario. (613)256-3313 Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com