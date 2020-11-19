Recently Retired Ontrac Employment Services Previously employed at ETM Industries, Renfrew for 17 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Harold Grose. Dear daughter of the late Roland and Lorna (nee Saunders) Clark. Predeceased by her only child, Jason Corey Grose and her only sibling, Donna Alfano (late Carmen). Will be missed by Harold's siblings, Linda, Allen (Donna), Wayne (Susan), Brenda (late Albert) and Bruce (Bonnie MacMillan). Survived by five nieces and six nephews, including two godchildren, seven great-nieces and three great-nephews. Wendy's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Extended family and friends were invited to join on their electronic devices for a service in memory of Wendy that was conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Monday morning, August 16th at 11 o'clock. Interment followed at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Arnprior Humane Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca