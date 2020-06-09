Retired-Donaldson Pharmacy Renfrew) With heavy hearts we announce that Wendy passed away Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital just one day after her 61st birthday. Beloved wife of Paul Neill for 12 incredible years. Loving mother of David MacMillan (Francine) of Edmonton, AB and cherished grandmother of Anabelle. Survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Misener (John) of Glasgow Station, ON as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Guy and Betty Osborne and father-in-law Dan Neill (Marion). Wendy was an avid outdoors girl and animal lover at heart. She shared that great love for both with her husband Paul. She will be deeply missed by her furry friends and faithful companion Abbey. When you see a deer in the field, a babbling brook or a playful puppy think of Wendy. Arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements are private. In memory of Wendy, a charitable donation may be made to Hospice Renfrew. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.