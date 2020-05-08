Wendy passed away peacefully at the Perth hospital at the age of 66, after losing a struggle with lung cancer. Predeceased by her parents, Duncan and Myrtle Ogilvie, as well as her brother Bruce, and sister Lilias. Sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Shane (Elaine), and brother Ralph (Lois), as well as her cherished grandchildren Brody, and Brianna. Wendy will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews who grew up with her and have many fond memories of days gone by. Born and raised in Merrickville, any of her friends from that era could easily relate to the story of the day Wendy's green VW beetle passed the fire truck when it was on route to a fire! Wendy loved animals and adopted many cats and dogs throughout the years, leaving behind her devoted German Shepherd dog Kato. Wendy's family is very grateful for the comfort and care provided to her by the staff at the Perth hospital. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Due to the current circumstances, there are no immediate plans for a family gathering. Arrangements are in the care of Blair and Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 8, 2020.