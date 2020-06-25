Peacefully, Wesley Alexander McNaughton, went to be with his Lord in the early morning of June 12, 2020. He enjoyed 98 wonderful years. Beloved husband of Joyce (Morrison) for 64 years, loving father of Jennifer (Kevin Titley) and Ralph (Lorraine Matichuk). He considered as gold his grandchildren, Erica (Rigo), Andrew, Jessica, Kendra and Mikaela and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Mateo and Lily. Born son of Christy Ann and Ebenezer McNaughton in Maxville, Ontario, on February 18, 1922, he was one of six brothers. He is survived by Roy and predeceased by Donald, Ebenezer, Millan and Harry. Wes is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and dear friends. At the age of 20 he enlisted in the RCEME, serving during WWII in Europe, North Africa and Holland. Returning home to Ottawa, he worked in Sales and Government before embarking on a teaching career with the Ottawa Board of Education, retiring from Borden High School. Many happy years were spent enjoying his hobby farm by the Rideau River Park near Kemptville, where he was a neighbour, farmer, helper and friend to all. Dad served quietly with the Kemptville Salvation Army and St Paul's Presbyterian Church. Dad was a lover of God, people and lively discussion. He had a great sense of humour and fun, lived simply and humbly and loved with forgiveness and grace. Cremation has taken place and Dad's ashes will be laid to rest at Kemptville Public Graveyard. Thank you to all the staff at the Perley Rideau, in both the Assisted Living and Rideau LTC, for their compassionate care. It is our hope to have a celebration of Wes' life when it is possible to gather together in larger groups. Arrangements entrusted to the Whelan Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or Hope and Healing International are appreciated by the family. https://www.hopeandhealing.org/make-a-donation/
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.