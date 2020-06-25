Wesley Alexander McNAUGHTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, Wesley Alexander McNaughton, went to be with his Lord in the early morning of June 12, 2020. He enjoyed 98 wonderful years. Beloved husband of Joyce (Morrison) for 64 years, loving father of Jennifer (Kevin Titley) and Ralph (Lorraine Matichuk). He considered as gold his grandchildren, Erica (Rigo), Andrew, Jessica, Kendra and Mikaela and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Mateo and Lily. Born son of Christy Ann and Ebenezer McNaughton in Maxville, Ontario, on February 18, 1922, he was one of six brothers. He is survived by Roy and predeceased by Donald, Ebenezer, Millan and Harry. Wes is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and dear friends. At the age of 20 he enlisted in the RCEME, serving during WWII in Europe, North Africa and Holland. Returning home to Ottawa, he worked in Sales and Government before embarking on a teaching career with the Ottawa Board of Education, retiring from Borden High School. Many happy years were spent enjoying his hobby farm by the Rideau River Park near Kemptville, where he was a neighbour, farmer, helper and friend to all. Dad served quietly with the Kemptville Salvation Army and St Paul's Presbyterian Church. Dad was a lover of God, people and lively discussion. He had a great sense of humour and fun, lived simply and humbly and loved with forgiveness and grace. Cremation has taken place and Dad's ashes will be laid to rest at Kemptville Public Graveyard. Thank you to all the staff at the Perley Rideau, in both the Assisted Living and Rideau LTC, for their compassionate care. It is our hope to have a celebration of Wes' life when it is possible to gather together in larger groups. Arrangements entrusted to the Whelan Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice or Hope and Healing International are appreciated by the family. https://www.hopeandhealing.org/make-a-donation/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whelan Funeral Home
515 Cooper Street
Ottawa, ON K1R 5J1
(613) 233-1488
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved