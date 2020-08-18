With heavy hearts, the family sadly announce that Wes passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening, August 16, 2020; Wesley Gerald Dodds of Arnprior was in his 84th year. His passing will be deeply mourned by his wife, Monique, his daughter Cynthia and his son Kevin. Also left to mourn are his sisters: Evelyn Latimer (Forrest) and Marlin Small (Trevor) both of Stittsville and Lois Rump (late Edward) of Carp. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Walter and Nora (nee Flegal) Dodds; his brother Walter "Wally" Dodds (Laverna of Almonte) and his sisters: Fern Watts and Barb Hill. Wes loved life and lived it to the fullest. An entrepreneur at heart, he, along with Monique established and operated Wes' Chips in Arnprior for many many years. His ability to build or repair almost anything was but one of the attributes that made Wes unique. His knowledge, wisdom and his Love of The Lord guided him through life until the very end. A Valley legend has gone to rest. Wes' final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private graveside service and interment will take place at the Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Wes, please consider a donation to The Grove Nursing Home Redevelopment Fund. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca