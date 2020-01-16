|
Thank you. On behalf the family of Willa Betty Belanger we would like to thank Dr. Angela Varrin for the honest and loving care she gave to our mother in the years she was her physician, especially as the end of life grew near. Also to the staff of Quail Creek who went above and beyond what was required of them. To the doctors and nurses at RBH who cared for her in her times of need. To the PSW's and staff of Bayshore Palliative Care who assisted her to cope with life on a daily basis. To the Angels of Mercy at the Refrew Hospice who not only tend to those in their care with love and compassion, but also the members of the family. Also to all those who extended sympathy to the family, either in person, by mail, or by social media. Thank you from the Family.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 16, 2020