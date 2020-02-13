Home

Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
William Alvin Ray Gibbs

William Alvin Ray Gibbs Obituary
Peacefully passed away at the Smiths Falls District Hospital on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Gibbs. Loving son of the late Raymond and Marguerite Gibbs. Devoted father to Brian (Diane), Sharon (Victor) Jarvis, and Carolyn (Paul) Maynard. Predeceased by his daughter Darlene Ladouceur. Loving grandfather to Krista, Jill, Stacie, Adam, Christopher, Jamie, Julie, Chantal, Nicole, Crystal, Rosemarie, Stephanie, Natasha, and Rachel, and even more great grandchildren. Loving brother to Annette Gibbs, Alexis Byer, the late Betty Ann Ford, and the late Arlene Archambault. Lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends called at the Lannin Funeral Home in Smiths Falls on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. A memorial service was held in the chapel at 1:00pm. Following the memorial service, a private family interment will took place. A reception followed the burial at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 95. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences are available at lannin.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 13, 2020
