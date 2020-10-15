Mr. William 'Bill' Bradley of Red Deer, Alberta passed away at his home, with his loving wife at his side, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Bill was a caring, generous, hardworking, honest, and humble man, with a great sense of humour and a love of life, family and many friends. Bill was born in Kemptiville, Ontario and grew up in nearby Richmond. As a young man eager for adventure, he went to Sudbury to work the mine; where he learned of other mines in the far Northwest of Canada. He saved some money and travelled to Edmonton where he applied and got a job in Keno, Yukon Territory. Bill worked underground as a stope miner, in Keno and Faro, Yukon Territory. Bill married Patricia Stoodley and they had two children, Mary Lou and Brian. A few years after their separation, Bill met his current wife, Linda and her son, J.R. While he was still working in the mines, Bill took breaks and came to Red Deer to work in the Oil Patch. Bill earned great respect from his employers and coworkers, as a highly productive employee, and made many life-long friends in the process. Later, Bill and his wife, Linda purchased their first motel in Yorkton, Saskatchewan and worked it for three years. They retired and purchased their second motel in New Hazelton, British Columbia in 2014; where they stayed until they retired again, in 2019. Bill loved meeting and getting to know new people. He also not only had a love of gardening, and he was very good it. In this final year, he enjoyed bicycling with his wife, along the Red Deer Trail System. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda (nee Baker), his daughter, Mary Lou Bradley, his son, Brian Bradley and his son, J.R. (Natasha) Baker. He will also be sadly missed by his sister, Gertrude, his brother, Gordon and sister, Patsy, along with numerous nieces and nephews including Jeffrey (Lorrie) Ostrom, Johnny (Crystal) Ostrom and Laurie (Walter) Repetowski. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Ben and Mae, his darling granddaughter, Shelina-Marie Bradley-Barr and his two sisters, Mildred and Edith. If desired, Memorial Donations in Bill's honor may be made directly to the Canadian Cancer Society
at www.cancer.ca
