Bill passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Thursda, May 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years. He was predeceased by his parents Jim and Helen (DeWitt) and brother Paul Cavanagh. Bill was the cherished husband of Brenda (Garrison) Cavanagh for 42 years and was greatly loved by his daughter Christine (Scott) Shillinglaw and their children Jacob and Leah, son Patrick Cavanagh and daughter Jennifer Cavanagh. Bill will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Pat (Ray) Switzer, brother Michael (Helena) Cavanagh, sister JoAnne (Peter) Butler, and his many nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Bill grew up in DeWitt's Corners and spent most of his adult life in Brantford. He was widely respected by his business associates, clients, family and friends. He was fortunate to spend his retirement years on his beloved Christie Lake. He was a lover of golf in the summer and skiing in the winter. He was a humble, generous, and thoughtful man in both his words and actions. He loved his family and was a man of great faith. It is from this faith and the wonderful memories of Bill that his family now draws comfort and strength. Due to the current Covid-19 restriction, the services and interment in St. John's Cemetery, Perth will be held privately for the family. In honour of Bill's life, those wishing are asked to consider a memorial donation to the Lanark County "Wheels of Hope" Program (Canadian Cancer Society) or St. Vincent de Paul Church, c/o Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 86 Princess St., Lanark, ON, K0G 1K0. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 28, 2020.