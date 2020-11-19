With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bill Jr. on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Beloved, "One & Only Son" of Sylvia Renwick-Murdock and the late Bill Renwick Sr. Always and forever loved by his sister Jennifer; brother-in- law Jamie; nephew Cody and nieces Hunter and Hannah Blair. Cherished friend of Heather Lavalee. Bill Jr. was a "chip off the old block", always charming, charismatic and a smooth talker. He had a kind and generous heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Strong willed and determined, Bill fought an uphill battle with his mental health since his teenage years, and in more recent years with his physical health and the additional challenges of Parkinson's disease. He will be fondly remembered by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Bill Jr.'s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North. A live webcast funeral service will be held on Thursday evening, November 19th at 7 pm. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bill, please consider the Arnprior & District Food Bank or Parkinson Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations pilonfamily.ca