|
|
In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Sometimes I just sit quiet, Reflecting for a while Imaging your voice, your face Your warm and loving smile. For it's so lovely to recall the happy times we had When you played such a special role As both Husband and Dad. And at this very special time I only wish you knew That I'd give all the world today for one more hour with you. But I still have my memories, And since we've been apart It comforts me so much to know That your right here in my heart. With all our love, Pat, Mark, Tanya, Jason, Hannah, Taylor, Brock, Cindy, Harper-Mae, Bronson and Molly-Jane
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 22, 2020