In loving remembrance of William Donald McKibbon who died surrounded by his loving children Laura Jean, Jason, and Chris in the Cardiac Medical Unit of Health Sciences North on November 20, 2020 after a brief illness that concluded a full and rewarding life of 87 years. He is confident of a joyous reunion with his wife, Donna Ann McKibbon (nee Harmen) his soulmate, companion and best friend who he courted and loved since their first kiss at age 14 at Queen's Athletic Field and for who he has longed since she departed more than four years ago after 63 years of marriage. He is predeceased by his parents Hubert and Muriel McKibbon (Driscoll) and survived by his two younger brothers Casey and John. His memory is secured in the hearts of his children: Dr Chris McKibbon (Kim), Jason Harmen McKibbon (Pauline) and Laura Jean (Caron) McKibbon (Bill). His playfulness and teasing twinkle will be the foundation of the remembrances held dear by his grandchildren Theo (Kristen), Connor, Maija, and Dylan; and Adam (Adrienne), Joshua (Melanie), and Kylie (John). His great-grandchildren Reese, Nicholas, Maddison, and Everett will learn more and more about him from the stories told by parents, grandparents and his many friends. Don began his career at INCO as an electrician's apprentice and progressed to finish as a General Foreman and Instructor when he retired in his early fifties. He was proud of his long association with Algonquin Lodge where he served as the Master of the Lodge and from whom received the honor of a life membership a few years ago. He enjoyed his participation in the Shriners "Clown Brigade" as Kibby the Clown and if you needed (or even if you didn't need) Shriners Christmas Cakes or Onions...he was your man! But it was at the camp that he carved out of the bush on Trout Lake that we'll recall him at his best: clearing a road, renovating a deck, jumping joyously off the dock or enjoying his family and his friends. It was here that he knew best the conviction that he believed most and which is carved into his stone that "to live in the hearts of those we love is not to die." Our thanks to the nurses and physicians at Health Sciences North whose care and compassion made his passing a little easier for Don and for us all. Due to the present pandemic there will be no service or visitation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Elgin Street Mission, if desired, would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, www.lougheed.org
