WILLIAM DONALD VEALE
Passed away peacefully at Fairview Manor in Almonte on May 24, 2020, at the age of 81, due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Bill is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his daughters Cherylann, Tracy and Stephanie (Jayson), his sisters Sylvia (Carl), Diane (Toby) and Doreen (Larry) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife, Brenda Dowdell, his brother Ted (survived by Mary) and his sister Dorothy (Don). A natural-born teacher and carpenter by trade, Bill combined his skills to enjoy a long and rewarding career teaching woodworking, construction technology and architectural drafting at South Carleton High School. In retirement, he pursued his love of art and travel, developing his talent as an artist and producing watercolour and acrylic paintings of rural Canadian landscapes. Bill will be deeply missed and remembered for his encouraging nature, generosity and eagerness to always lend a hand. The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of Fairview Manor for their compassionate care and support. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
