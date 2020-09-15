1/1
William Eric Halpin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric passed peacefully away at home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted and loving husband and best friend of Barbara, and the cherished father of David (Krista) Halpin and Judith Halpin. Eric was the dear grandfather of Ayla, Cameron, Kyler and Jorja and is survived by his brother Peter Halpin. Friends may call at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth on Friday, September 18th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery at 4:00pm. In remembrance of Eric, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 https://www.gwmfoundation.com/ or any charity of your choice would be appreciated


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved