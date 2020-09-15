Eric passed peacefully away at home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted and loving husband and best friend of Barbara, and the cherished father of David (Krista) Halpin and Judith Halpin. Eric was the dear grandfather of Ayla, Cameron, Kyler and Jorja and is survived by his brother Peter Halpin. Friends may call at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Perth on Friday, September 18th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery at 4:00pm. In remembrance of Eric, contributions to the Great War Memorial Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St W, Perth, ON K7H 2K1 https://www.gwmfoundation.com/
or any charity of your choice
would be appreciated